Putin sends birthday greetings to Pashinyan – Panorama

Russian President Vladimir Putin has despatched birthday greetings to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The congratulatory message, revealed by the PM’s press service, reads:

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

Please settle for my honest congratulations in your 45th beginning anniversary.

I respect our constructive dialogue. I would really like to reaffirm my readiness to proceed working carefully to strengthen the Russian-Armenian allied relations and our partnership within the framework of the EAEU, the CSTO and the CIS.

I sincerely want you good well being, happiness, prosperity and each success in your state actions.”