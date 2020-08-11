Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the approval of a coronavirus vaccine for use on Tuesday, claiming it as a “world first,” amid continued concern and unanswered questions over its safety and effectiveness.
Putin says Russia has approved 'world first' Covid-19 vaccine
