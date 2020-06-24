The way forward for the world can’t be imagined, if the Red Army had not defended it, Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned through the Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on Wednesday, TASS information company reported.

“It is impossible even to imagine what would have become with the world, if the Red Army had not come to its defense,” the pinnacle of state mentioned.

“Its soldiers [the soldiers of the Red Army] needed neither the war nor other countries, nor glory, nor honors. They strove to crush the enemy, achieve the victory and return home. And they paid an irretrievable price for the freedom of Europe,” Putin harassed.

The Russian president said that it is necessary to do not forget that the Soviet individuals had borne the brunt of the battle in opposition to Nazism. “Many hundreds of thousands of soldiers fell in a foreign land and it is our duty to remember this and remember that the Soviet people bore the brunt of the struggle against Nazism,” Putin mentioned.

As the Russian president recalled, the Soviet individuals “crushed over 600 enemy divisions, destroyed 75% of the overall variety of enemy plane, tanks and artillery weapons and made its heroic, righteous and boundlessly sacrificial method to the tip, to the victorious level.”

As Putin emphasised, these have been “millions of people of various nationalities from all the republics of the Soviet Union.” “Both on the front and in the rear, in guerilla detachments and in the underground, they fought and worked under the laws of courage and unity, defending their land and continuing their struggle,” he mentioned.