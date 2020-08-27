Putin says he could send police to Belarus if necessary



Vladimir Putin was spoken with on Russian state tv





Russian President Vladimir Putin says he has actually formed a police reserve force to intervene in Belarus if necessary, however that point has actually not yet been reached.

Speaking on Russian state TELEVISION, he stated Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko “asked me to set up a certain police reserve” and “I have done so”.

“We also agreed that it won’t be used until the situation gets out of control,” he informed Rossiya 1TV.

Mr Lukashenko’s contested 9 August re-election activated big demonstrations.

Mr Putin stated Russia had a commitment to assistance Belarus with its security under the 2 nations’ close alliance, and he worried the deep cultural, ethnic and linguistic ties in between the 2 countries.

He stated the brand-new reserve force would not enter into Belarus unless”extremist elements using political slogans as cover cross a certain boundary and start armed robbery, setting fire to cars, houses, banks, try to seize government buildings and so forth”