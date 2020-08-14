Putin proposes world powers summit to avoid UN ‘confrontation’ over Iran – Middle East Monitor

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed a video summit with the United States, Britain, France, China, Germany and Iran in a quote to avoid “confrontation and escalation” at the United Nations, where Washington is attempting to extend an arms embargo on Tehran, Reuters reports.

“The issue is urgent,” Putin stated in a declaration, including that the option was “only further escalation of tensions, increasing risk of conflict – such a scenario must be avoided.”

When asked if he would participate, United States President Donald Trump informed press reporters: “I hear there’s something, but I haven’t been told of it yet.”

The 15-member UN Security Council will reveal in the future Friday the outcome of a vote on a US-drafted resolution to extend the weapons restriction. Diplomats state it is bound to stop working and put the fate of a 2015 nuclear offer in between Iran and world powers even more at danger.

If the United States is not successful it has actually threatened to activate a return of all UN sanctions on Iran utilizing an arrangement in the nuclear offer, called snapback, despite the fact that Washington stopped the accord in 2018. Diplomats state the United States might attempt to do this as early as next week.

Putin stated Russia, which is an ally of Iran in the Syrian civil war, stayed totally …