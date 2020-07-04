Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday mocked a rainbow LGBT pride flag hung from the US embassy in Moscow, suggesting it reflected on the orientation of the diplomats.

During a televised video conference, a lawmaker told Putin that the US embassy had hung a rainbow flag on its facade for the first time to celebrate Pride month in June.

‘Who works in this building?’ Putin asked the speaker, Senator Alexei Pushkov, to be told ‘Americans.’

‘Let them celebrate. They’ve shown a certain something about the people who work there,’ he added with a smile.

Putin on Friday signed amendments to the constitution backed by way of a national vote that include a clause on marriage being between a person and a lady, aimed at preventing legalisation of gay unions.

The president said Friday however that Russia does not discriminate against people on the basis of sexual orientation.

He said a law banning promotion of homosexual relationships to minors, which he signed in 2013 to a storm of international condemnation aimed only to prevent the ‘foisting’ of such relationships on children.

The law has been used as a pretext to ban gay pride events.

‘Let an individual grow up, become an adult and decide their own path himself. You just shouldn’t impose anything,’ Putin insisted.

He said that ‘those who attack us on this basis are just attempting to break down an open door.’

A conservative politician who heads the Union of Women of Russia warned Putin that billboards were using rainbow imagery to offer ice-cream.

‘It’s roundabout but the same it causes our children to obtain used to typically the colours, for the flag of which everyone is dangling up, also on of which embassy,’ said Yekaterina Lakhova.

US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan in an on Twitter on June 25 mentioned ‘our embassy is showing the rainbow flag in solidarity,’ wishing Russians a ‘happy Pride.’

On June 27, he plus ambassadors coming from four some other countries which includes Britain introduced a statement recommending the Russian government to undertake its commitments to protect typically the rights associated with LGBT folks.

The British embassy in Moscow also in to the a rainbow flag.

The flag on the US embassy, a great imposing constructing on a significant road, grew to become a focus on for homophobic protests.

Members associated with Sorok Sorokov, a conventional Orthodox Christian group, videoed themselves trampling on a rainbow flag within the pavement in front in the building.

An Orthodox Church public spookesperson slammed typically the flag because disrespectful associated with Russians’ ideals.

Many however clicked selfies in front in the flag in order to signal their own support regarding gay legal rights.

‘The pride flag on the US embassy has changed into a landmark,’ wrote enjoyment website Afisha.ru.

Russia decriminalised homosexuality in 1993.