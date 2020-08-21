Putin instigated Russia media campaign against Syria’s Assad – Middle East Monitor

Israeli media outlets priced quote regional intelligence sources as stating that the unmatched Russian media campaign against Syrian routine President Bashar Al-Assad suggests that the Kremlin is fed up and is turning against him.

Israeli Channel 12 reported the other day that the Russian semi-official media campaign against Al-Assad might not have actually seen released without guidelines from President Vladimir Putin, the routine’s supreme saviour.

The channel kept in mind that a minimum of 10 Russian posts crucial of Al-Assad’s corruption and inadequacy had actually been all at once released which would not have actually been done without the Kremlin’s consent.

Israeli Channel 13 included that the posts against Al-Assad are a message that Moscow is lacking persistence with Al-Assad and his inexperienced administration.

The 2 Israeli channels priced quote a Russian news site as stating that “as the Syrian people drown in a quagmire of poverty, Bashar Al-Assad has secretly acquired a $30 million painting as a gift to his wife Asma Al-Assad, who is recovering from breast cancer.”

Other Russian media reports explained Al-Assad as a “weak president who is not able to face corruption and who had actually lost the self-confidence of the monetary and …