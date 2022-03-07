After a telephone conversation with French President Emanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a temporary ceasefire at the request of the French side.

The Russian side promised to maintain a state of silence in the vicinity of 4 Ukrainian cities: Ki, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol from 10:00 in the morning. Residents of Ki are advised to cross the open corridor to Belarus and from there to Russia.

Earlier, it was reported that Putin had complained in a telephone conversation with Macron that Ki was not backing down on humanitarian agreements.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in turn, expressed concern over the security of Ukrainian nuclear power plants under Russian control. In response, Putin said that the Ukrainian side had provoked in the vicinity of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, “blaming the Russian side for what happened is a” cynical propaganda campaign. ” He assured that the nuclear power plant is operating normally, the radioactive background is within the norm, and the “physical-nuclear safety of the nuclear power plant is reliably protected.”

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN