Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a exercise of strategic restraint forces with the launch of ballistic missiles, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.
“Yes,” said Peskov.
The Russian president, together with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, is pursuing the training of ballistic missiles from the situation center.
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, these military exercises were planned.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.