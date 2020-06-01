Putin extends birthday greetings to Armenian prime minister – Armenian News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has prolonged his birthday congratulations to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who’s celebrating his 45th birthday anniversary on Monday.

His official greeting deal with, launched by the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, is supplied under:

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on your 45th birth anniversary.

“I respect our constructive dialogue. I would really like to reaffirm my readiness to proceed working intently to strengthen the Russian-Armenian allied relations and our partnership within the framework of the EAEU, the CSTO and the CIS.

“I sincerely want you good well being, happiness, prosperity and each success in your state actions.”

In a Facebook reside deal with earlier at this time, Pashinyan introduced that he and his household examined optimistic for the novel coronavirus illness.