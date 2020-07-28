Putin, Erdogan discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian News

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was amongst the subjects talked about over the phone by Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep TayyipErdogan

The 2 presidents worried that there are no options to diplomatic settlement of the dispute, TASS.ru reportsm pointing out the Kremlin press service.

“The presidents exchanged views on the situation in the South Caucasus in the context of the aggravation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of prevention of any actions promoting further escalation. Both sides said they are interested in settling the conflict situation only by peaceful means, through talks,” it stated.

The leaders revealed preparedness to collaborate efforts to support the situation in the area. Putin and Erdogan likewise kept in mind that “there are no alternatives to political and diplomatic settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict on the basis of the principles of international law in the interests of the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Kremlin stated.

Azerbaijani fight soldiers released series of attacks versus north- eastern Armenian military stations on July12 In the morning hours, the Ministry of Defense reported an attack effort by numerous Azerbaijani servicemen who wished to cross into the Tavush area in a jeep vehicle. After a caution by the Armenian side, they went back to the beginning positions, leaving the lorry on Armenia’s area.

The foe duplicated the border disobedience effort about an hour later on, opening fire in the very same instructions, however was consequently reduced and pressed back with losses. Armenia reported no casualties at the time.

Azerbaijan kept the north- eastern stations under fire likewise on July 13 and14 The stress slowly eased off the list below days.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in 1988 when the Armenian bulk of the then self-governing area stated its intent to break away fromAzerbaijan In a referendum held on December 10, 1991 (days prior to the collapse of the USSR), the population voted extremely in favor of self-reliance (9989%). The relocation was followed by Azerbaijan’s big- scale military operations versus Nagorno-Karabakh and 7 surrounding areas. The armed violence left around 25,000-30,000 individuals dead; thousands were internally displaced. The Ceasefire Accord, which entered into result in May 1994, officially put an end to the armed attacks in the dispute zone, however erratic combating in the location breaks out time and once again. Since 1994, the OSCE Minsk Group, an objective co- chaired by France, the United States and Russia, has actually been leading the efforts towards a serene option to the dispute..

The hostilities intensified to an unmatched degree in April 2016 in what was later on called a Four-DayWar In the early hours of April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan’s militaries released heavy offensives along the Line of Contact, provoking big- scale fights with the Defense Army of Nagorno-Kkarabakh The foe likewise shelled civilian settlements, especially the southern and north- eastern areas of Hadrut and Marakert.

A ceasefire was reached on 5 April in between the chiefs of the militaries of Azerbaijan and Armenia inMoscow The Nagorno-Karabakh authorities likewise invited the spoken arrangement.