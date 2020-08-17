Putin, Erdogan discuss conflicts in Libya, Syria in phone call – Panorama

Most Popular
Bitcoin Bull Market Things? Top Exchange Volume Soars to $334B in July
The cost of Bitcoin (BTC) has actually increased from $9,088 to $11,800 considering that July 1 by more than 30%. With it, the...
Qtum hits new YTD high as its price continues to surge
QTUM price is rising by almost 15% as part of its extended rally. The coin began its significant surge in early July, and it did...
Death Valley reaches 130 degrees, potentially Earth’s highest temperature
Death Valley more than measured up to its name Sunday, when the mercury at the appropriately called town of Furnace Creek skyrocketed to...
College towns like Ann Arbor are bracing for a new wave of COVID-19
Sierra Imwalle, a property representative in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. When she reveals homes to customers,...
UAE arrests opponents of Israel peace deal – Middle East Monitor
The UAE State Security Agency has actually covertly detained ratings of Emiratis, Palestinians and Jordanians living in the UAE for opposing Abu-Dhabi's peace...
WEC targeting a “minimum” of six races in 2021
Governing body the FIA and series promoter the Automobile Club de l'Ouest acknowledge that they require to decrease the number of...