Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok nerve agent, says Merkel By Reuters

By Joseph Nasr and Andrew Osborn

BERLIN/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who remains in extensive care in a Berlin medical facility, was poisoned with a Soviet- design Novichok nerve agent in an effort to murder him, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated on Wednesday.

She stated Berlin now anticipated Moscow to discuss itself which Germany would consult its NATO allies about how to react, raising the possibility of brand-new Western sanctions onRussia

Moscow has actually rejected participation in the occurrence. The Russian foreign ministry stated Germany’s assertion was not backed by proof and grumbled about the method Germany had actually picked to launch details aboutNavalny

“This is disturbing information about the attempted murder through poisoning against a leading Russian opposition figure,” Merkel stated. “Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group. This poison could be identified unequivocally in tests.”

Novichok is the very same compound that Britain stated was utilized versus a Russian defector and his child in an attack in England in 2018.

Navalny, 44, is an …