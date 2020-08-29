Putin congratulates Lukashenko on victory in Belarusian presidential election – Armenian News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has actually praised his Belarusian associate Alexander Lukashenko on his victory in the Belarusian presidential election, TASS.ru reports, mentioning the Kremlin press service.

“I expect that your statesmanship will facilitate the further development of mutually beneficial Russian-Belarusian relations in all spheres, as well as the further enhancement of cooperation within the Union State, the strengthening of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union and the CIS and of military-political ties within the Collective Security Treaty Organization,” the telegram released by the Kremlin press service stated.

“Without a doubt, this serves the core interests of the brotherly nations of Russia and Belarus,” Putin mentioned.

On August 9, a presidential election was heldin Belarus According to the initial outcomes released on Monday by the Belarusian Election Commission, Lukashenko has actually won with 80.23% of the vote. Opposition prospect Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has actually come in 2nd with 9.90%. The other 3 prospects got less than 2% of the vote. The citizen turnout at the presidential election is reported at 84.23%.