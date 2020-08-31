Putin congratulates Kocharyan on his birthday, wishes strong spirit – Panorama

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Monday Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan on his 66th birthday. The congratulatory message published by the Kremlin press service reads:

“Dear Robert Sedrakovich,

I extend my sincere congratulations to You on Your birthday anniversary.

You are known in Russia as a prominent statesman who has made great efforts to develop today’s Armenia.

We highly appreciate Your personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly relations and partnership between our countries.

We sincerely wish you sound health, prosperity and strong spirit.”