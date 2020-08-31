Putin congratulates Armenia’s second president on 66th birthday anniversary – Armenian News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his best wishes to Robert Kocharyan, Armenia’s second president who is celebrating his 66th birthdaya anniversary on Monday.

In his congratulatory address, the Russian leader praised Kocharyan as an outstanding statesman with a great contribution to modern Armenia’s state-building. “We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of the friendly ties and alliance between our states.

“I cordially wish you, dear Robert Sedrakovich, well-being and a strength of spirit,” reads the official text of the message.