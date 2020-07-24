Putin calls situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border very sensitive for Russia – Panorama

Russian President Vladimir Putin has actually called the situation unfolding on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan very sensitive for Russia, according to TASS.

“For us it is very sensitive – the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border,” he stated on Friday throughout a conference with the long-term members of Russia’s Security Council.

According to Kremlin’s representative Dmitry Peskov, throughout the conference “Russia’s relations with the CIS countries were discussed, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, mainly in light of the continued escalation on the border of these republics.”