During a telephone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Council of Europe to exert influence on the Ukrainian authorities and force them to respect humanitarian law, the Kremlin press service reported.

“The Russian president has repeatedly stated that the Russian military has declared a state of silence several times to evacuate the population through humanitarian corridors, but the Ukrainian national battalions are preventing this by using violence against civilians and inciting provocations,” the statement said.

According to the official bulletin, the Russian President called on the Council of Europe to make a real contribution to saving people’s lives, to influence Ki, to force him to respect human rights.

Putin also noted that the Russian Armed Forces are doing everything possible not to endanger the lives of the civilian population of Ukraine.