Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss regional issues, including the Karabakh issue and economic issues.





“We are in regular contact on all issues of the bilateral agenda – regional issues. “However, there are always many questions,” Putin said.

He noted that there is an increase in trade turnover between the countries, investment programs continue.

“We continue to work actively together in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict. With our partners in Azerbaijan on a tripartite scale. There are many questions. “I am glad to meet you in all directions,” Putin said.

In his turn, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan noted that after a slight decline in March, economic relations between Armenia and Russia are expected to intensify.

“We note the investment interest of Russian business. “I know that in this issue you are also pushing Russian businessmen to invest in Armenia, for which I am grateful,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that he plans to discuss issues of regional security, stability, the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh, the role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.