Putin։ Russian forces prepared to help Belarus ‘if necessary’ – Armenian News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has actually stated that Russia has prepared a contingent of police officers that might be sent out to Belarus “if necessary” to bring back order in case of “looting” in the middle of continuing postelection demonstrations.

Putin made the remarks in a surprise interview aired on the state channel Rossia on August 27, RFE/RL reports.

“Russian forces won’t be used unless extremist elements in Belarus cross the line and begin acts of looting,” Putin stated.

The Russian president likewise stated that he thought “Belarusian law enforcement agencies are demonstrating fairly reserved behavior, no matter what.”

Putin’s remarks came as Belarusian authorities continue to punish presentations versus the August 9 governmental election won by long time authoritarian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Protesters, who think the election was rigged, have actually dealt with a ruthless authorities crackdown, with extensive proof of poundings and abuse in authorities custody. Leading opposition prospect Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya states a minimum of 6 individuals have actually been eliminated in the crackdown and lots of protesters have actually gone missing out on after being apprehended by authorities.