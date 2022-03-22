"Put that hand back for a second and relax" ․ Rubinyan to the opposition | Morning:

During his speeches on the agenda at the NA plenary sitting today, MP Knyaz Hasanov, deviating from the topic, congratulated the Kurdish people on the national holiday – Novruz, thanked the RA Prime Minister for congratulating him, and stressed that this fact was covered in Kurdish media and found a response among Kurds in Turkey. .

Aregnaz Manukyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, who spoke later, also deviated from the topic, again voicing that the delegation of the NA Speaker Alen Simonyan left for Bali not to work, but to travel. NA Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan, who chaired the sitting, interrupted him, urging him to speak about the agenda.

“Was Knyaz Hasanov talking about the agenda?” Aregnaz Manukyan asked. “For an understandable reason, we made an exception,” Rubinyan answered.

Aregnaz Manukyan continued what he had to say, insisting that the CP members had become expensive tourists. Ruben Rubinyan called on Manukyan to be correct.

The next speaker, Hripsime Grigoryan, a member of the “Civil Contract” faction, first mentioned that she would deviate from the agenda, but would not talk about domestic issues, which caused the revolt of the opposition deputies.

“Put that hand back for a second and relax. “Do not answer me,” said Ruben Rubinyan, addressing the opposition, then asked Grigoryan and everyone to stay within the agenda.

“Sorry, but the issue is related to Artsakh. I draw the attention of international partners to the fact that Azerbaijan deprived the Armenians of Artsakh of gas supply, and after the restoration it was stopped again by Azerbaijan. This is condemnable, “Hripsime Grigoryan concluded.

Luiza SUKIASYAN