The rock star Bruce Springsteen let loose on President Donald Trump in a profanity-laced rant concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest bout of his “From My Home to Yours” series on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio channel, Springsteen blasted President Trump for the way he’s handled COVID-19 deaths, ignoring the fact that the Democratic mayor of his beloved New Jersey has been hit with backlash for forcing nursing homes to just accept coronavirus patients.

“With 100,000 plus Americans dying over the last few months and the empty, shamed response from our leaders, I’ve been simply pissed off,” Springsteen began. “Those lives deserve better than being simply inconvenient statistics for our president’s reelection efforts. It’s a national disgrace.”

“Instead of celebrating the joys of summer today, we will be contemplating our current circumstances with the coronavirus and the cost it has drawn from our nation,” that he added. “We will be calculating what we’ve lost, sending prayers for the deceased and the families they have left behind.”

Not stopping there, Springsteen then sarcastically dedicated a song to Trump. “So, if you are ready for a rock & roll requiem, stay tuned. I’m going to start out by sending one to the man sitting behind the resolute desk,” he said. “With all respect, sir, show some consideration and care for your countrymen and your country. Put on a f**king mask.”

Bruce is hosting a new bout of “From My Home To Yours” on E Street Radio & The @SiriusXM app. Listen to “Volume 6: Down to the River to Pray” now: https://t.co/28cleK4NYY pic.twitter.com/trGCRdq9iv — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) June 17, 2020

Springsteen conveniently ignored the truth that under the leadership of Governor Phil Murphy, New Jersey has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the united states, behind only New York. Murphy has come under fire for an executive order that he signed in March that forced nursing facilities to accept patients who had tested positive for coronavirus, which only served to lead to a lot more deaths.

It’s regrettable that Springsteen has ignored the facts to instead focus solely by himself hatred for President Trump, a truly disturbing pattern to witness.

