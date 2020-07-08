Push to have driving lessons filmed to stop sleazy instructors and bribes in South Australia

Driving instructors could possibly be forced to install cameras in their cars within a government plan to crack down on sleazy instructors acting inappropriately toward young students and the utilization of bribes to have licenses granted.

The South Australian government said on Wednesday that it was looking to bring in a raft of tough new measures after having a sequence of cases in which instructors were accused of corruption, bribery and sexually interfering with minors.

A state government survey that discovered that an alarming 85 percent of drivers and students considered the driver learning system was corrupt.

The overhaul employs driving teachers across South Australia were in accused of corruption, bribery and even inappropriate behaviour with minors

Transport Minister Stephan Knoll said the strict new laws were still being developed.

‘We are considering a selection of options within our reforms to crack down on corrupt and inappropriate behaviour to keep our kids safe while they learn to drive,’ Mr Knoll told The Advertiser.

‘The recent so-called incidents that have come to light are positively sickening and that’s why we’re looking at a selection of options within our reforms to keep our kids safe, including in-car cameras like we have in taxis or on public transport.’

A driving instructor, 68, was charged last month with allegedly indecently assaulting women teenage student during a lesson.

In another shocking case, a driving teacher sent sexually explicit texting to learner drivers.

Some students even had to hand back their licences since they were never tested in the first place.

Royal Automobile Association manager Ben Haythorpe said the motorists body backed the government’s proposal, with caveats.

‘We would welcome the utilization of cameras, providing all the relevant legislation was created beforehand around filming of minors and storage of the footage,’ Mr Haythorpe said.