Purple Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition is official, pre-order begins on June 19

Weve seen multiple leaks in regards to the incoming Galaxy S20 smartphone in purple, but now it is finally official – meet the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition. The phone comes along side with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, also with purple accents.

The announcement was made today, but we’re still in the reservation phase – interested clients can leave their info and will receive an e-mail on June 19, saying that pre-order is launching. While the hardware is no different from any other Galaxy S20+, it is the extras that can come in the retail box that make this edition special.











Haze Purple Samsung products

The official name of along with is Haze Purple, but Samsung says beauty isnt only skin deep, meaning there is some customization of the UI too. There is a new live wallpaper, 7 collectible BTS photo cards, unique stickers, an inspiring lock screen and more – this is definitely one-of-a-kind collaboration.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ may be bundled with the phone, and the ones who pre-order the earbuds will also get a free Wireless Charging Pad Slim – BTS Edition, of course, in Purple.

There is also one BTS poster when the phone is pre-ordered separately, or two posters if the order includes the whole bundle.

We are yet to learn the pricing of the BTS Edition, but we are confident the whole bundle will be more than $1,199 – the beds base price for the flagship without any fancy stickers, colors, or accessories.

Source