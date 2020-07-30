Pure Homemade Flaxseed Gel (Vanilla Berry Fragrance & Organic Castor Oil) As Seen On Shark Tank



Product Description

This elongated curling hair gel will define your curls, no matter your curl type or hair type, and give you that “Wet Look” or the best “Wash and Go” of your life.

For Natural curls, coils, and wavy hair.

Our Pure Flaxseed Gel is enriched with 100% Organic Brown Flaxseeds, enriched with Organic Castor Oil, Marshmallow Root Extract, and Vitamin E.

Organic & All-Natural Ingredients No Parabens No Formaldehyde No Mineral Oil No Phthalate Fragrance: Black Currant & Vanilla

Our Flaxseed base adds incredible hydration, while simultaneously providing a great hold.

Flaxseed offers a natural remedy for hair growth, anti-thinning, and overall scalp healing.

Ingredients

Distilled Water, Organic Brown Flax Seeds, Marshmallow Root Extract, Organic Castor Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, Xanthan Gum, Vitamin E, Preservative (Optiphen PLUS), Fragrance, Citric Acid

Pure Flaxseed Gel with Organic Castor Oil for Strengthening Hair & Vanilla Fragrance



Directions

1: Cleanse and condition hair. Detangle and section during conditioning phase.

2: On clean, soaking wet hair, apply a nickel-sized amount of gel to small sections, working gel

from root to tip. Use fingers to distribute gel and allow the hair to clump and curl properly.

Avoid combs and brushes in this stage.

Apply more for tighter curls, and less for elongated curls.

For wash-n-go styles, apply as needed, combing through hair with fingers, then finger-styling hair as desired. Air dry or use a diffuser on a light setting. For twists and coils, apply to sections of hair, distributing to each area and combing through from roots to ends (use more for thicker/longer hair). Prepare each section according to desired style (twists, braid outs, Bantu knots, locs etc.).

TIP 1: For best results, deep condition hair before applying gel.

TIP 2: Once you’ve applied to all sections, use a small towel to scrunch oversaturated sections.

No need to refrigerate, it has a natural preservative and should last 6 months to a year.

Handmade locally right here in the U.SA

From Curly to Kinky, all hair types swear by our Flax Seed Organic Gel



Will leave your Natural Coils feeling:

Soft Defined Curls Moisturized Elongating your curls Less crunchy texture Not flaky Smelling heavenly

Available in 5 Fragances



Lavender Fragrance Watermelon Kiwi Fragrance Lemon Creme Fragrance Rose Fragrance Vanilla Black Currant Fragrance

Organic Ingredients



Family Owned No Parabens No Formaldehyde No Mineral Oil No Frizz No Crunch No Bad Stuff Handmade Vegan-Friendly Organic



MOISTURIZER & HAIR GROWTH: Looking for a gel that doesn’t leave your hair crunchy but simultaneously aids in hair growth? This formula helps you have a faster and healthier hair growth. This is great for men and women’s hair. This safe and hydrating hair gel allows effective styling without the use of harsh chemicals.

LONG-LASTING DEFINED CURLS: Long- Get curls that last 3 to 5 days! This Pure Flaxseed Hair Gel will help you maintain your good looks while taking care of your hair.

PERFECT WASH N’ GO: Get that “Wet Look” with moisturized bouncy curls. This helps you have a moisturized good looking curls. Flaxseed Gel Natural Hair Formula can be applied straight to your hair and see the results of healthy and beautiful curls.

ORGANIC BROWN FLAXSEEDS & ORGANIC HEMP SEED OIL: with Marshmallow Root Extract – Flaxseed Oil Gel 100% all natural ingredients to help aid your hair’s continuous fast and healthy growth. Handmade right here in the U.S.A