Pure Enrichment WeightedWarmth – 2-in-1 Original Heated Weighted Blanket (50” x 60”) 13lbs, 4 Heat Settings, BPA-Free Non-Toxic Glass Beads, Soft Micromink and Sherpa, with Storage Bag

Price: $119.99
(as of Jul 24,2020 21:58:17 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Pure Enrichment WeightedWarmth 2-in-1 Original Heated Weighted Blanket
Product Specifications: Size: 50″ x 60″ | Power: AC: 120V, 50Hz, 100W | Weight: 13 lbs | Material: Micromink (Front) and Sherpa (Back)
Evenly Dispersed and Non-toxic Beads
Our glass beads are evenly dispersed with the best materials to safely apply pressure to the whole body.
100% BPA-free
100% lead-free
100% phthalate-free
Velvety Micromink and Soft Sherpa
Luxury at every fold, our multi-layered throw is not only comfy, it looks great too.
Velvety-soft micromink is evenly stitched for functionality and beauty.
Fluffy sherpa layer is lightweight while providing quality insulation to keep you warm.
Convenient Automatic Shut-Off Feature
Our automatic shut-off saves energy by turning off after 2 hours of continuous use.
Red blinking indicator light alerts the feature is activated.
Prevents skin irritation from excessive heat.
In the event of a power outage, the feature will reset.
Easy-to-Clean Throw
Easily maintain your throw’s micromink and sherpa layers with regular spot cleaning in 3 simple steps.
Step 1: Prepare a cleaning solution with water and mild detergent.
Step 2: With a clean cloth, gently spot clean your throw.
Step 3: Using clean water and a rinsed cloth, remove remaining detergent.
Premium Glass
High-Quality Fabric
Energy-Saving Timer
Simply Spot Clean
Feel Great
Studies show weighted pressure helps to temporarily alleviate short-term anxiety caused by life’s everyday stressors.
Sleep Better
Combining pressure and heat encourages deep relaxation and reduces fitful body movement for more restful sleep.
Get More, Save More
Reduce clutter and conserve energy with our quality 2-in-1 throw that provides double the benefits of traditional products and is a great alternative for keeping warm in the winter.
Power
120V, 50Hz, 100W
120V, 60Hz, 100W
120V, 60Hz, 100W
12V, 50/60Hz, 36W
Material
Micromink & Sherpa
Micromink & Sherpa
Micromink Plush and Sherpa
Micromink
Auto Shut-Off Timer
120 Minutes
120 Minutes
120 Minutes
60 Minutes
Heat Settings
4
4
4
3
2-IN-1 DUAL USE: Our industry-leading innovation combines a weighted blanket and an electric blanket for the first time. This uniquely flexible design is versatile with a detachable plug making it the ideal throw for all seasons.
WEIGHTED BLISS: 13 lbs. of evenly distributed premium glass beads provide soothing deep pressure stimulation for the whole body. 100% BPA-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free.
STAY WARM AND SAVE – 4 heat settings provide optimal warmth options while the 2-hour automatic shut-off conserves energy and prevents excessive heating.
LUXURIOUS MICROMINK & SHERPA: Super-soft high quality fabric makes this must-have throw blanket a comfortable addition for use all year long, day or night.
WHAT YOU GET: Electric weighted throw blanket, LED controller, storage bag, and Pure Enrichment’s guaranteed 5-Year Warranty. Our customer support team provides daily quality service and peace of mind to millions worldwide all from a brand you can trust.