Pure Enrichment WeightedWarmth – 2-in-1 Original Heated Weighted Blanket (50” x 60”) 13lbs, 4 Heat Settings, BPA-Free Non-Toxic Glass Beads, Soft Micromink and Sherpa, with Storage Bag

Price: $119.99
Product Description

Pure Enrichment WeightedWarmth 2-in-1 Original Heated Weighted Blanket

Product Specifications: Size: 50″ x 60″ | Power: AC: 120V, 50Hz, 100W | Weight: 13 lbs | Material: Micromink (Front) and Sherpa (Back)

Evenly Dispersed and Non-toxic Beads

Our glass beads are evenly dispersed with the best materials to safely apply pressure to the whole body.

100% BPA-free
100% lead-free
100% phthalate-free

Velvety Micromink and Soft Sherpa

Luxury at every fold, our multi-layered throw is not only comfy, it looks great too.

Velvety-soft micromink is evenly stitched for functionality and beauty.
Fluffy sherpa layer is lightweight while providing quality insulation to keep you warm.

Convenient Automatic Shut-Off Feature

Our automatic shut-off saves energy by turning off after 2 hours of continuous use.

Red blinking indicator light alerts the feature is activated.
Prevents skin irritation from excessive heat.
In the event of a power outage, the feature will reset.

Easy-to-Clean Throw

Easily maintain your throw’s micromink and sherpa layers with regular spot cleaning in 3 simple steps.

Step 1: Prepare a cleaning solution with water and mild detergent.
Step 2: With a clean cloth, gently spot clean your throw.
Step 3: Using clean water and a rinsed cloth, remove remaining detergent.

Premium Glass

High-Quality Fabric

Energy-Saving Timer

Simply Spot Clean

Feel Great

Studies show weighted pressure helps to temporarily alleviate short-term anxiety caused by life’s everyday stressors.

Sleep Better

Combining pressure and heat encourages deep relaxation and reduces fitful body movement for more restful sleep.

Get More, Save More

Reduce clutter and conserve energy with our quality 2-in-1 throw that provides double the benefits of traditional products and is a great alternative for keeping warm in the winter.

Power

120V, 50Hz, 100W

120V, 60Hz, 100W

120V, 60Hz, 100W

12V, 50/60Hz, 36W

Material

Micromink & Sherpa

Micromink & Sherpa

Micromink Plush and Sherpa

Micromink

Auto Shut-Off Timer

120 Minutes

120 Minutes

120 Minutes

60 Minutes

Heat Settings

4

4

4

3

2-IN-1 DUAL USE: Our industry-leading innovation combines a weighted blanket and an electric blanket for the first time. This uniquely flexible design is versatile with a detachable plug making it the ideal throw for all seasons.
WEIGHTED BLISS: 13 lbs. of evenly distributed premium glass beads provide soothing deep pressure stimulation for the whole body. 100% BPA-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free.
STAY WARM AND SAVE – 4 heat settings provide optimal warmth options while the 2-hour automatic shut-off conserves energy and prevents excessive heating.
LUXURIOUS MICROMINK & SHERPA: Super-soft high quality fabric makes this must-have throw blanket a comfortable addition for use all year long, day or night.
WHAT YOU GET: Electric weighted throw blanket, LED controller, storage bag, and Pure Enrichment’s guaranteed 5-Year Warranty. Our customer support team provides daily quality service and peace of mind to millions worldwide all from a brand you can trust.

