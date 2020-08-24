Pups from recent animal cruelty case up for adoption in Bay County | News

If you’re in need of a companion during the age of the coronavirus and social distancing, look no further.

“Everyone loves a cute face,” said Craig Goulet with the Bay County Animal Service. “Everyone loves to look at a cute puppy.”

At the Bay County Animal Services, there are plenty after being rescued from a recent hoarding case in Saginaw County.

They’re in need of a fur-ever home.

The center is making sure they’re good to go for adoption.

“They’ve ben with us for quite a bit, gotta get them scheduled to be spayed and neutered so we’re making really good progress,” said Goulet.

There are more than forty pups in need of a fitting family and a place where they can call home

“It’s nothing to take lightly,” said Goulet. “It is a commitment. They need veterinarian care, they need to be able to go to the doctors if something is wrong.”

Although it’s no easy task, it’s one that will be worth it in the end.

“The future is with you and you can make a positive impact and get that animal a forever home that is caring and loving,” said Goulet.

If you would like to adopt one of these adorable pups, you can apply here.

