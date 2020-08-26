Puppy Preserved in Permafrost Ate a Chunk of One of Earth’s Last Woolly Rhinos

Just prior to a small puppy passed away throughout the last glacial epoch, it ate a piece of meat from one of Earth’s last woolly rhinos.

Researchers made this discovery while doing a necropsy (an animal autopsy) on the mummified stays of the ice age puppy. After discovering an undigested piece of skin with yellow fur in the puppy’s stomach, scientists at first believed the puppy had actually chewed off a hunk of cavern lion meat for its last meal.

But a DNA analysis of the piece exposed that it wasn’t a cave lion (Panthera spelaea), however a woolly rhinoceros (Coelodonta antiquitatis), which went extinct around 14,000 years earlier, ideal about the time that this puppy had its last meal.

That implies this puppy ate one of the last woolly rhinos to ever exist, stated Edana Lord, a doctoral trainee at the Centre for Palaeogenetics in Sweden, a joint endeavor in between Stockholm University and theSwedish Museum of Natural History Lord co-authored a research study released August 13 in the journal Current Biology on the termination of the woolly rhinos.

The mummified puppy was found in Tumat, a rural region in northeastern Siberia, in 2011. An analysis exposed that the puppy was most likely in between 3 and 9 months old when it passed away, however it’s uncertain whether the puppy was a pet or a wolf, Lord kept in mind, a secret that likewise surrounds an …