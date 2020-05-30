Puppet theatre organizes an open-air performance in Yerevan – Panorama

The Yerevan State Puppet theatre is organizing an amusing concert-performance on June 1 to mark the International Day for Protection of Children. As the Theatre knowledgeable on its Facebook web page, the spectacle can be performed from an open-air balcony, the so-referred to as amphitheater stage of the Puppet theatre on Sayat Nova avenue.

The performance is 20 minutes lengthy and can be performed at 12.00, 13.00 and 14.00 Yerevan time.

The seats of the spectators can be reserved forward of the performance with due consideration of social distancing measures, the supply stated. The organizers additionally urge the guests to put on face masks and gloves when planning to attend the performance.