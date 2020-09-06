Pulaski County woman wants to help other sufferers of a rare brain disorder | Local News

Sufferers experience severe, sometimes unremitting headaches, nausea and vomiting, altered vision and pulsating sounds in the head. And it can cause other problems, such as stiff neck, eye pain, memory and hearing loss and in severe cases, blindness.

Scientists don’t know exactly what causes it. But women between the ages of 15 and 44 bear the brunt of the mysterious disorder. Yearly, about 4 out of 100,000 women are diagnosed. And three years ago, Lauren was one of them.

“When I was first diagnosed, I was told it was very uncommon,” Warden said. “I had joined all these [support] groups. Well, it wasn’t uncommon. There are people I know that have it – people that live in Fairlawn or Draper, and Christiansburg and Radford.

“And a lot of doctors don’t understand pseudotumor, so to find one that does is amazing,” she said.

Janjua is one of those physicians. A neurosurgeon who takes regional referrals, he has many female IIH sufferers in his care.

“In my experience, these women have young kids, they have jobs. They are wives; they are mothers; they are daughters. And they keep on doing this, and by the time they come and see me, they are at wits’ end,” he said.

That was Lauren’s story, too.