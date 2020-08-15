Puerto Rico’s future is for Puerto Ricans to determine (opinion)

Addressing the historical dysfunction in this relationship, which enables the federal government to treat over 3 million people residing on the island as second-class US citizens, begins with providing Puerto Ricans the opportunity to be heard through a fair, transparent and legally-binding self-determination process that reflects the diversity of options different Puerto Ricans support around the island’s future political status.
To read that President Donald Trump considered selling Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria obliterated the island in 2017 is a reflection of the reality that this US territory, to this day, has been denied one of the most basic human rights: self-determination.
There is an opportunity to turn the page. The “great awakening” we are in the midst of —prompted by unchecked police brutality, voter suppression and the unmasking of systemic racism— is the moment to reevaluate our current democratic and social contract with fresh perspectives and new voices.
To eradicate the systemic racism at the root of this colonial problem —and for our people to determine our own destiny— leaders in Washington have to commit to providing Puerto Ricans a self-determination process that includes all the status options widely recognized in Puerto Rico and Washington: independence, statehood, a modified commonwealth or free association.
Puerto Rico has held five non-binding votes, meaning that Congress has not committed to honoring any of the results….