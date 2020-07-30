Pucker up! Friendly walrus delights little girl by giving her a kiss through the aquarium glass 

A walrus placed on a lovable screen by giving a little girl a kiss through the glass of its aquarium enclosure.

The video footage programs the huge animal giving the girl a friendly hey there at Pairi Daiza zoo’s ‘Land of the Cold’ enclosure in Brugelette, western Belgium.

The kid stands outdoors the walrus’ undersea enclosure and touches the glass to get its attention on July 28.

The girl holds a panda soft toy and presses versus the glass as the substantial animal swims towards her at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium

When the set are nose-to-nose the animal appears to offer the girl a kiss as it moves its head towards hers

Pairi Daiza zoo has actually just recently opened a hotel suite called the Walrus House that lets visitors see into the tank from the convenience of their space

The walrus swims along the bottom of the enclosure, resting its flippers on the ground, prior to pressing itself up towards the glass.

When the set are nose-to-nose the animal moves its head towards the little girl’s, appearing to offer her a kiss prior to swimming off.

The girl holds a panda soft toy and spins happily to face the video camera as the crowd behind emerge into laughter.

The little girl smiles as the crowd behind her make fun of the uncommon and heart-warming minute at the ‘Land of the Cold’ enclosure at the zoo

Pairi Daiza zoo has actually just recently opened a hotel suite called the Walrus House that lets visitors get up close and individual with the animals.

The unbelievable suite is among 2 in the ‘Land of the Cold’, the other lets visitors see into the polar bear enclosure.

Other spaces in the resort neglect the areas of penguins, bears, wolves, outstanding sea lions, and Siberian tigers.