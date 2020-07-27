Price: $29.97
SAMRT WATCH FOR KIDS ——PUBU
More Fun with Your Child
HIGHTLIGHT FUNCTION—— TWO WAY CALL&SOS
PUBU kids smartwatch phone supported TWO WAY CALL and SOS
EASY FOR CHILD
Double click the power button to SOS when in danger
EASY FOR PARENTS
Just help your kids to set up 10 contacts and 2 SOS nunmbers on the watch
The Perfect Smart Watch Phone for kids
Color — Pink, Blue, Black, Yellow
Display — 1.54 inches touch full color screen
P.S. — Inclouded SD Card
Tips — Perfect support SpeekTalk BUT Not Support AT&T
MORE FUNCTION MORE FUN
MORE CONVENIENT MORE SAFE
SOS & TWO WAY CALL — Add 10 contact members into kid smartwatch’s Address Book, your child can make call. What is more, when your boy and girl were in danger, only double click the power key to SOS, it will successively call the number you add into Address Book until pick up
MORE FUN KIDS GAME WATCH – More function for your kids, Time and date, Quick dial, Alarm clock, Camera, Music Player, Calculator, Record, Phone book, Game, Photo album, Setting> 5 languages：English, Spanish, French, German, Italian
SD CARD INCLUDED – For storing photos, music and files like 7 learning games: 2048, Basketball Shoot Master, Bee War, Pinball Hit Bricks, Car Grab Goods, Eat Gold, Ultimate Racing
NEED SIM CARD OR NOT — IT IS UP TO YOU. PUBU Smart Watch for Kids Boys Girls can work well without SIM card. If your kids need call function, please prepare a “Speedtalk” 2G GSM Micro sim card. As long as your area still work “Speedtalk” 2G/GSM network, the watch will works great! It will be a great gift for your baby, kids, boys and girls（TIPS: Not Support AT&T）