Pubs, clubs and restaurants limit to 10 people under new New South Wales restrictions 

New South Wales will tighten restrictions around dining out after recording eight new coronavirus cases.

From Friday next week all pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants will be limited to a maximum of 300 customers.

The restrictions will also halve group bookings from 20 to ten, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Friday.

She said the restrictions were being extended to other businesses to prevent mingling.

Pubs across New South Wales (Crossroads Hotel in Casula pictured) have been given a week to adhere to coronavirus regulations or risk a $5000 fine and temporary shut-downs

Some of the areas and venues within Sydney that have been identified as potential coronavirus hotspots. Anyone who has visited these places are urged to get tested

‘The reason for this as we absolutely need everybody seated when they are in a venue,’ she said.

‘When you have smaller groups, there is less chance of people getting up and mingling.

‘We do not want any sort of mingling, that spreads the disease.’

Ms Berejiklian said the new rules were about reducing the risk for transmission, but she said it was important to keep the state open.

Weddings will also be capped at 150 guests, and funerals will be limited to 100.

‘For weddings and corporate events, the maximum number is 150, but again, completely seated, no dancing, no singing, no mingling,’ Ms Berejiklian said.

Venues must have a COVID-19 Safety Plan, enforce contact tracing, space out tables and have hand sanitiser at all times as part of the current Public Health Order.

Only half of the state’s pubs have completed a coronavirus safety plan and registered as ‘COVID-safe’.

Coronavirus compliance inspections and testing in south-west Sydney (pictured) will be ramped up to fight a growing COVID-19 cluster

Venues that were not registered as ‘COVID-safe’ by COB on Thursday would be shut down for a week and those still unregistered by July 27 would be closed for a month.

The announcement comes after NSW recorded eight news cases – two of those cases were in hotel quarantine with six coming from community transmission.

The further infection followed three new COVID-19 cases being linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, bringing the total cases associated with the pub cluster to at least 42.

Those people, two men and one woman, all in their 20s, did not attend the hotel.

New South Wales Health is urging anyone who attended the Crossroads Hotel between Friday, July 3 and Friday, July 10 to immediately self-isolate for 14 days.