Pubs And Restaurants Will Be The Last To Reopen After Lockdown, Confirms Michael Gove

The minister of Cabinet office, Michael Gove said on BBC’s Andrew Marr that when the lockdown regulations are eased, restaurants and pubs will be the last to reopen.

Talking about the pandemic, he said that the virus is of a new type with high potency and spreading power.

He further said that efforts will be made to bring social and economic life back to normal. But, the operation of shops, schools, and factories will change considering the nature of the virus and knowing about social distancing.

“Of course, we want to make sure that the best scientific advice guides us as we take an approach towards easing these restrictions in the right way with appropriate safeguards.” he said.

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, announced On 16 April at a daily coronavirus briefing that the lockdown in the UK has been extended for another three weeks.

Keep staying at home. It is protecting our NHS. It is saving lives. But we cannot change course now. It risks undoing the efforts we have made so far.

According to Raab, UK can relax its lockdown when there is a sustainable dip in the daily rate of death, space in hospitals, authentic data showing a decrease in new infections, enough testing, and possession of PPEs. It also needs to ensure that the NHS is not swamped with Coronavirus cases.

