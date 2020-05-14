Public transport to resume in Armenia from May 18 – Panorama

The public transport all through Armenia will resume from May 18, Tigran Avinyan, the Commandant of the nation’s state of emergency acknowledged through the cupboard sitting on Thursday.

Avinyan famous that session are underway to think about measures over the approaching two weeks, together with these associated to exercising the best of free motion and the operation of companies.

As the federal government appears to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions to spur financial and different actions, Avinyan made it clear that the state is not going to decrease its guard and never hesitate in imposing stricter curbs if issues do not go as deliberate.

“Most of the restrictions were lifted on May 1. We envisage to fully operate the public transport from May 18 and open the trade centres and cafes and restaurants. Gyms will reopen as well as kindergartens,” Avinyan stated, including: “Let me stress, the process of easing restrictions will be communicated with new rules of behavior and failing to meet those rules will result in fines,” Avinyan confused.