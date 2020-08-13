Public Toilet Erected on Former Site of Razed Xinjiang Village Mosque

A public toilet has actually been erected on the site of a destroyed mosque in Atush (in Chinese, Atushi) city, in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), according to a regional authorities, as part of what some observers think is a project targeted at breaking the spirit of Uyghur Muslims.

Reports of the building of the bathroom on the former site of the Tokul mosque in Atush’s Suntagh village come days after RFA’s Uyghur Service discovered that authorities had actually razed 2 of 3 mosques there in performing a regulation to damage Muslim locations of praise en masse that was introduced in late 2016, referred to as “Mosque Rectification.”

The Mosque Rectification drive, part of a series of hardline policies under leading leader Xi Jinping, precedes the mass imprisonment of as numerous as 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in a huge network of internment camps in the XUAR that started in April 2017.

RFA just recently performed a telephone interview with a Uyghur area committee chief from Suntagh village in Atush, a county-level city of about 270,000 individuals under the administration of Kashgar prefecture in the cotton- and grape-growing area of southwestern XUAR.

The committee chief, who spoke on condition of privacy mentioning worry of reprisal, informed RFA that Tokul mosque was …