Public regulator proposes milder increase in natural gas prices – Armenian News

The Public Services Regulatory Commission has raised a requirement for rising the natural gas tariffs by 4.5% – versus the 11% proposed by Gazprom Armenia.

In an official assertion launched earlier right now, it additionally careworn the urgency of leaving unchanged the discounted shopper value of AMD 100,000 (above $200) per 600 cubic meters for the socially insecure (as an alternative of the AMD 135,909 mounted by the corporate in a not too long ago submitted bid).

For greenhouse enterprises working in the agricultural sector, in addition to the reprocessing industries, the Commission proposes the next tariff – $212 as an alternative of the present $224.

The public regulator is planning a working assembly with shopper NGOs, and different organizations and people. on June Four to think about the difficulty in extra element.