Public Enemy releases updated ‘Fight the Power’ music video featuring BLM protest footage

According to Variety, the updated 2020 track debuted at the BET Awards in June, however the brand-new video was launched by the band onMonday It includes group creators Chuck D and Flavor Flav together with other artists like Nas, Rapsody, YG, Jahi and the Roots’ members Black Thought andQuestlove The group carries out while pictures of current demonstrations and clashes with authorities play in the background.

Many of the videos reveal protesters marching both in tranquil minutes along with in the middle of fires and some home damage. In addition, a few of the footage reveals authorities as assailants in violent clashes with the individuals who have actually required to the streets in protest.

According to the outlet, the group revealed recently that it had actually gone back to the well known Def Jam Recordings after more than twenty years away and prepares to launch a brand-new album onSept 25 entitled “What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down.”

