Public, a stock trading app, gets a seven-figure check from Scott Galloway

The pandemic spawned several oddities of human behavior: toilet paper and sourdough starter kits flew off the shelves, and for whatever reason, so did shares of car-rental company, Hertz. The latter, in particular, garnered wide-spread disbelief. Why in the world would investors bet on a company that had just filed for bankruptcy, a move that would likely make its shares worthless?

Pundits largely attributed the dynamic to amateur retail traders, including customers of Robinhood, who willingly played a game of hot potato in order to get rich quick even at the risk of catching the stock on its way down.

Should investors have been able to make the trade? In the opinion of Scott Galloway, there should have at least been more guardrails. On Tuesday, Public, a social stock trading app that recently put in more speed bumps in its app, said Galloway had made a seven figure investment in the company, boosting the company’s total funding up to $32 million compared the last announced $24 million figure in March. Public declined to give a specific figure on Galloway’s investment or specify its valuation, though CEO Leif Abraham says it represents an uptick valuation-wise compared to its most recent Series B round.

Galloway, known well for blunt and opinionated commentary on the tech industry,…

Read The Full Article