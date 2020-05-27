PUBG Mobile to Get ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1, Teaser Reveals

PUBG Mobile is including a brand new mode referred to as the “Mysterious Jungle” on June 1. The group behind the extremely standard battle royale recreation teased the arrival of the brand new mode by way of a tweet posted on Wednesday, with out specifying any specific particulars. Earlier this month, PUBG Mobile introduced Royale Pass Season 13 with two Cartoon Rangers named Ice Ranger and Fire Ranger. The cellular recreation additionally added the Miramar map by way of the model 0.18.Zero replace that was launched prior to Royale Pass Season 13.

The tweet teasing the Mysterious Jungle mode on PUBG Mobile includes a picture that exhibits two gamers taking a look at a map of Sanhok. This means that players would obtain some new treasure hunts by way of the brand new mode that might be unique to the Sanhok map.

PUBG Mobile teased the debut of the Mysterious Jungle mode on the time of releasing Royale Pass Season 13. It was at the moment referred to as the Jungle Adventure mode that was designed to carry totems to grant blessings to the gamers or give them some in-game provides. You may count on scorching air balloons to let gamers survey the battlefield.

Of course, we want to wait till June 1 to see what PUBG Mobile precisely has subsequent for the players.

To recall, the final main replace that was offered to PUBG Mobile gamers was the model 0.18.Zero launch that upgraded the Miramar map with new panorama, housing areas, roads, and assets. That replace additionally Cheer Park as a brand new social space to enable up to 20 gamers to work together in an actual time.

PUBG Mobile within the current previous additionally added the Arctic mode for the Vikendi map and the Bluehole mode for the Erangel map.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer function that each Indian is ready for? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll be able to subscribe to by way of Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.