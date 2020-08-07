PUBG Mobile now runs at 90fps in the US, but it’s exclusive to OnePlus for a month

If you wanted to play PUBG Mobile at a frame rate higher than 60fps, it was a bit tricky. You either needed to live in China or download the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile (well, it’s actually called Game for Peace), plus you needed a phone with a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. Now, Tencent Games is finally adding support for 90fps in the US and other countries, but you’ll need to wait a month unless you have some specific OnePlus phones.

Specifically, if you own a OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 7T, or OnePlus 7 Pro you can now run the game at a smooth 90 frames per second.

OnePlus announced a similar partnership with Epic Games in May

After the timed exclusivity deal expires on September 7th, Tencent said that any PUBG Mobile player with any smartphone that supports a higher frame rate can enable 90fps as an option. Meaning Android phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20, the newly announced Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Asus ROG Phone II, and the Razer Phone 2 should have access. Don’t expect any iPhone to run the game at 90fps because iPhone screens are still stuck at 60Hz, but the 120Hz iPad Pro could support the feature.

