PUBG Mobile May Get a New Map Called Fourex

PUBG Mobile could quickly be getting a main new addition with a new map to play, in addition to a new weapon and car. A brand new Classic map has appeared within the beta model of the sport, and it may make its solution to the common model of the sport within the close to future. It is named ‘Secretmap’ within the beta model however a report means that the identify of this new map could possibly be ‘Fourex’. This new map was teased by PUBG Mobile on Twitter as effectively with some postcards displaying 4 completely different areas of the map.

PUBG Mobile ‘Secretmap’ particulars

The new Classic map in PUBG Mobile beta is comparatively smaller than a median map like Erangel. The whole variety of gamers on this map can be decrease than what’s allowed in Erangel and Miramar. It comes with some new buildings which have some similarities to those in Sanhok, which is one other comparatively smaller map, in addition to some buildings taken from Erangel. The terrain is a little completely different and consists of each snow areas and grassy areas. It additionally has a drivable Monster truck as a new car, in addition to the P90 sub-machine gun. There can be a new shotgun known as the SPAS-12.

There are some gameplay modifications as effectively like enemies being routinely marked if you shoot at them. Interestingly, there are some areas with treasure chests however they don’t open as of now. Additionally, the brand new secret map is the primary map that has come to the cellular model of the sport first.

As per a report by Dotesports, this new secret map could possibly be known as ‘Fourex’. It has 4 most important components which are much like some areas in Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi maps. These 4 areas had been beforehand teased by PUBG Mobile on Twitter within the type of 4 photographs of postcards with stamps displaying one space every of the brand new map.

PUBG Mobile is getting a main replace on June 1 together with a “mysterious jungle” mode, however which may not embrace this new map. As of now, there isn’t any data on what the official identify of the map can be and when it’s going to come to PUBG Mobile. Also, for the reason that new secret map is within the beta model of the sport, it’s not the ultimate construct and may even see modifications when it does formally launch.

