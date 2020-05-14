PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update Brings Payload Mode, Map Changes, Combat Improvements, and More

PUBG Mobile Lite is a extra streamlined model of PUBG Mobile aimed toward smartphones which have comparatively lower-end specs. It has now obtained a brand new replace that brings a brand new mode, together with another adjustments and options. Version 0.17.Zero for PUBG Mobile Lite provides the ‘Payload Mode’ that was added to the common PUBG Mobile final 12 months. Additionally, the 0.17.Zero replace additionally brings some map adjustments, fight enhancements, and some balancing to PUBG Mobile Lite. The firm says the replace is now stay on the Play Store in choose areas.

What’s new in model 0.17.0

Payload Mode

PUBG Mobile Lite will get Payload Mode with the brand new replace. This mode was first launched in PUBG Mobile final 12 months. It provides assault helicopters and different autos, together with new weapons for “high-octane chicken dinners.” In PUBG Mobile Lite, the Payload Mode brings two new autos, the armored BRDM-2 tank and a Helicopter. There are lootable weapons, a brand new Grenade Launcher, and Surface-to-Air Missile on this mode. This mode might be performed in solo or groups of as much as 4 gamers.

Other additions to PUBG Mobile Lite

The sport has bought some map adjustments as nicely. There is a brand new spawn island added to Varenga, in addition to mysterious Archaeological Sites across the map for gamers to discover. Further, the Spring Festival contents like Cherry Blossom timber and Picnic Baskets from the 0.16.Zero replace have been eliminated.

The fight enhancements embrace addition of the Desert Eagle pistol, rebalancing of the SMG and pistol injury, together with the flexibility to summon the BRDM-2 utilizing Flare Guns in Classic Mode. The reward system in PUBG Mobile Lite has been up to date to the brand new theme ‘Summer Beach and Ramadan.’ Players who buy the brand new Winner Pass for the primary time will get further Point Cards.

The enhancements to the synergy system embrace new capabilities for BFF, Buddy and Bromance emotes. The firm says extra emotes might be unlocked as synergy will increase. There have been a number of characteristic changes and bug fixes together with Bonus Challenges, Main Menu UI, Player Return Event, Companion System, and extra.

As per the press launch, the model 0.17.Zero replace is on the market within the Play Store for choose areas together with South Asia, Africa and East Europe. It additionally states extra particulars about some hidden updates are coming to the sport in June.