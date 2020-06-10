PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Map Reportedly Leaked via Chinese Version of the Game

PUBG Mobile might be getting a significant update to be able to its well-liked Erangel guide. After the revamped Miramar map referred to as Miramar 2.0, it looks like the revamped variation of the most performed map Erangel has been exposed through the beta of the Chinese Version of PUBG Mobile, Game with regard to Peace. Tentatively named Erangel 2.0, the revamped map comes with new features, mechanics, and graphical improvements. It is expected that since the new map indicates up in the Chinese version of the game, it would make its method to the world wide version soon.

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0

According to a report by Sportskeeda, the map has received a few changes and improvements to both mechanics and graphics. Erangel 2.0 has been added to the beta of Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, Game for Peace (PUBG Mobile is called Game for Peace in China). It brings features likes route planner, refreshed graphics, vehicle controls customisation, and Ultra HD graphics.

Route Planner: The route planner feature helps in planning for a path beforehand. As per the report, players must mark multiple locations which is used as waypoints, creating a planned route for going from one spot to another. This would allow players to know where you can go following without having to open up the guide multiple times.

Ultra HD visuals settings: Ultra HD visuals settings choice has been included with the beta version of Game with regard to Peace. Notably, this characteristic is present within the worldwide version of the primary PUBG Mobile, but not the beta variation.

Vehicle manage customisation: With the fresh Erangel 2.0 map, further vehicle manage customisation have also been included with the beta version of Game with regard to Peace. This allows gamers to further tailor-make their settings for if they get into a car. The design of the buttons could be rearranged plus placed anyplace on the screen, such as the motion and taking pictures controls, according to the statement. PUBG Mobile lets players select from three various control strategies but would not allow for customising the placement of the buttons.

Refreshed graphics: As per the report, Erangel 2.0 provides improved visuals meaning the level of detail have been increased. The interiors of the properties are considered to be more detailed, a few of the other constructions have also been altered, and the colours happen to be slightly changed.

As of now, there is absolutely no information on any time the overhauled map can make its method to the worldwide version of the online game. Last 30 days, the Miramar map within PUBG Mobile was overhauled with the 0.18.0 up-date and Erangel is due with regard to the exact same. Additionally, the secret chart is also found in the beta version of PUBG Mobile, however, it really is unlikely that may be the overhauled Erangel guide.

