PUBG Mobile Chinese Version Gets Erangel 2.0 Map With New Features: Report

PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular mobile games, is known by this name everywhere except in China, where it really is called Game for Peace. Notably, there are a few other changes between the two versions but typically, features that make their way to the Chinese version eventually reach the worldwide version aswell. With that in mind, the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile has started receiving the much anticipated Erangel 2.0 map that is a revamped version of the fan favorite map, Erangel. It comes with a few new features and improvements.

Erangel 2.0 features and improvements

A video shared by YouTuber Mr. Ghost Gaming shows Erangel 2.0 in Game for Peace with improved graphics, new areas, new modes, revamped buildings, water reflections, and more.

Graphics improvements

Erangel 2.0 has received a graphical overhaul that brings new textures and details to the environment and the buildings. The sky, water, and vegetation have grown to be more realistic. Along with one of these improvements, the Ultra High Quality option has also become available. Some buildings have basements, and the Nuclear Plant, the Mine, and Prison areas have got kind of a new layout. Some of the new additions to the map are abandoned tanks, horse skeletons, bunkers, and trenches.

Payload Mode 2.0

The Payload game mode, as PUBG Mobile players may possibly know, is just a full scale battle between squads by adding new weapons and vehicles that are not contained in the regular battle royale mode. Payload Mode 2.0 is said to bring new equipment like UAV control terminal, individual soldier radar, and explosion-proof clothing. There are new weaponised versions of vehicles such as the UAZ, Dacia, and Buggy. New heavy weapons include M202 quadruple rocket launcher and AT4-A laser tracking missile.

Other changes

Several other changes are required in Erangel 2.0 for PUBG Mobile like submachine gun optimisations, changes to DBS shotgun, swimming balancing, vehicle get a handle on customisation, training field sensitivity adjustments, sound optimisations, and a whole lot more. Mr. Ghost Gaming has compiled a complete list.

As of now, it is unclear when Erangel 2.0 is likely to make its solution to PUBG Mobile.

