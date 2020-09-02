PUBG Mobile and 117 more Chinese apps banned by Indian Government

After TikTok, WeChat and 57 other Chinese apps were banned by the Indian government in June, now 118 more apps were contributed to the forbidden list today consisting of hit fight royale video gamePUBG Mobile The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology launched a press declaration validating the recently forbidden apps which were all referred to as being “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order”.

Government Blocks 118 Mobile Apps Which are Prejudicial to Sovereignty and Integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order. Press Release released by @GoI_MeitY concerning stopping of 118 mobile apps https://t.co/VyahsHR5f0 — Ministry of Electronics & & IT (@GoI_MeitY) September 2, 2020

Notable other apps hit by the brand-new restriction consist of Alipay, Baidu, WeChat Work, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat reading and Arena of Valor throughout both Android and iOS. There aren’t any particular information regarding when the restriction ends up being efficient though it’s anticipated to be enacted in the coming days. The main declaration likewise clarified that all recently banned apps are implicated of taking and transferring user information in an unapproved way to servers which have places outdoors India.

