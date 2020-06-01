PUBG Mobile Adds Jungle Adventure Mode With Mysterious Totems, Jungle Food, and Hot Air Balloons

PUBG Mobile has acquired a brand new mode referred to as ‘Jungle Adventure’ after a number of teasers. It is an addition to the comparatively small Sanhok map and brings new mechanics and options to the extremely standard recreation. The jungle themed replace brings totems, jungle meals, and sizzling air balloons to the sport, however gamers must be fortunate to attempt it out straight away, as they’ve a random likelihood of getting into into the Jungle Adventure mode. The up to date model of the sport is obtainable on each Android and Apple gadgets.

Jungle Adventure Mode new options

Totems: The Jungle Adventure Mode provides mysterious totems to the Sanhok map in PUBG Mobile. These totems will give gamers completely different “blessings”, as per the press launch. The three sorts of totems embrace Power Totems, Strategy Totems, and Protection Totems. These permit gamers to restore helmets and vests, restore vitality, and restore well being respectively. Players can discover the totems scattered throughout the map and pray whereas subsequent to them.

Jungle Food: Players who drop into Sanhok’s Jungle Adventure Mode will discover Special fruits all through the map. They can loot and devour these fruits for an opportunity to expertise mystical results. However, these results could be each optimistic and unfavourable. There are random buffs and debuff that may permit gamers to revive well being or vitality, be capable to sense air drops, or trigger dizziness.

Hot Air Balloons: These new car will permit gamers to survey the battlefield from the sky and acquire a bonus over the enemy.

The Jungle Adventure Mode is now stay. If the Sanhok map just isn’t already downloaded, you may go to the map choice display and discover it within the Classic part. It is 142MB in measurement and comes with the brand new Jungle Adventure mode. Take notice that there’s solely a random likelihood for gamers to be dropped into this mode. If you do drop into this mode, there will likely be ‘Jungle Adventure’ written on the underside proper of your display.