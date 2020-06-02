PUBG Mobile 1-UC Bounty Raid Offers a Chance to Win Cool Skins for 1 UC

PUBG Mobile 1-UC Bounty Raid is dwell and with it, the sport’s gamers get a likelihood to win some engaging skins for as little as 1 UC that is likely one of the in recreation currencies. The announcement was made by the PUBG Mobile India Twitter account that additionally said that the occasion began on May 29 and the tip date is June 19. However, it isn’t so simple as shopping for the pores and skin that you really want with 1 UC. There is a draw for every merchandise which the gamers may have to enter and hope they win that merchandise.

PUBG Mobile 1-UC Bounty Raid – How does it work?

To take part within the 1-UC Bounty Raid occasion in PUBG Mobile, gamers may have to choose an merchandise they need and buy a Bounty Voucher for 1 UC. Once efficiently bought, the participant is taken into account to be within the draw for that exact merchandise. Each merchandise has a sure participation requirement and when that requirement is met, the prize can be drawn and a random participant can be chosen because the winner of that merchandise.

Additionally, the gamers who buy the Bounty Vouchers will get 10 BP or 2 AG for every voucher. And in fact, the extra vouchers you buy, the upper the possibility of profitable. The winner can be introduced within the Bounty Winner part after which a new spherical will begin.

The gamers who win an merchandise can go to the Events part. If there are any uncollected prizes, participant can be notified through mail as soon as the occasion ends on June 19. Whatever prize the gamers win from the raid are everlasting and there can be a quick delay in receiving the reward.

The objects within the 1-UC Bounty Raid embody skins for weapons, autos, objects, and characters. Players can see the chances of profitable a specific merchandise on the occasion display in addition to the variety of contributors remaining for the draw to begin. Notable, if the required variety of contributors isn’t met, the system will make up for the lacking contributors and draw the prize.

PUBG Mobile not too long ago added the Jungle Adventure Mode in Sanhok map that provides mysterious totems, scorching air balloons, and jungle meals.