PUBG Corporation responds to PUBG Mobile ban in India

Nearly a week after PUBG Mobile and 117 more Chinese apps were banned by the Indian government over accusations of mishandling user data, PUBG Corporation has released an official statement on the matter. The key takeaway is that Tencent will no longer be the publisher of the hit battle royale game in India.

Based in South Korea and a subsidiary of Bluehole Studio, PUBG Corporation is the internal studio that developed PUBG and its mobile counterparts. China’s Tencent managed to acquire equity stake in Bluehole as well as PUBG Corporation and later reached multiple partnerships for distributing PUBG Mobile across both Google Play and the App Store. Now, PUBG Corporation is taking back the franchising rights of PUBG Mobile and plans to serve as the publisher in India.

It remains to be seen how long this change will take and whether the Indian government will approve it. For now, all PUBG Mobile players who have the game on their devices will still be able to play and enjoy all of its features. The only problem is that the game is not currently available for downloads on App Store and Play Store for new players to join in.

Full statement from PUBG Corporation